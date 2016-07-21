Overview of Dr. Caron Rockman, MD

Dr. Caron Rockman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.