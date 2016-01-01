Overview

Dr. Carri Homoky, MD is a Dermatologist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Homoky works at Dermatology Associates in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.