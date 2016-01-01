See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Carrie Aguilar, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carrie Aguilar, MD

Dr. Carrie Aguilar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|St. Louis Univ. Med. School and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Aguilar works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aguilar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Women's Health
    500 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Abscess
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pessary Insertion Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Actions Healthcare Management
    • Aetna
    • Alta Health Network
    • Altec
    • American Republic
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremark Pharmacy
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Compusys
    • Conseco
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Integra Physician Network
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Lincoln Financial Group
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MedPartners
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Life
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Prime Health Imaging
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Private Small Business Insurance
    • Prudential
    • Pyramid Life
    • Self Pay
    • Sierra Choice
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Sturm Ruger & Co.
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Ucare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Unum
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Western Health Advantage
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Yavapai Long Term Care
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carrie Aguilar, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1124292321
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Maricopa Integrated Hlth Systems
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|St. Louis Univ. Med. School
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carrie Aguilar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aguilar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aguilar works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Aguilar’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

