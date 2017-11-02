Dr. Alspaugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrie Alspaugh, MD
Overview
Dr. Carrie Alspaugh, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine.
Locations
Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates3225 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-1050
Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A.155 Parkway Office Ct Ste 204, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 439-1901Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alspaugh is extremely caring. She is a very gentle and soothing doctor. When I have had to have surgical procedures in the office she is so fast and gentle that I didn't even feel her. They will give you samples before you commit to buying a pricer product. I feel very comfortable asking questions. It is nice to have a doctor that makes you feel so comfortable, especially when you are getting procedures done or having a full body check.
About Dr. Carrie Alspaugh, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1114911401
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alspaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alspaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alspaugh has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alspaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alspaugh speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alspaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alspaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alspaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alspaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.