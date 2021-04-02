See All Family Doctors in Temecula, CA
Dr. Carrie Bacon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Carrie Bacon, MD

Family Medicine
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carrie Bacon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.

Dr. Bacon works at Rancho Family Medical Group in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Rancho Family Medical Group
    31150 Temecula Pkwy Ste 200, Temecula, CA 92592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 676-4193
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Heart Institute of Southern California Apmc
    31720 Temecula Pkwy Ste 200, Temecula, CA 92592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 867-4642

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Tobacco Use Disorder
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Tobacco Use Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bacon?

    Apr 02, 2021
    She's a great doctor!
    Justin Hulse — Apr 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carrie Bacon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carrie Bacon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bacon to family and friends

    Dr. Bacon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bacon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carrie Bacon, MD.

    About Dr. Carrie Bacon, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578576047
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carrie Bacon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bacon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bacon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bacon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bacon works at Rancho Family Medical Group in Temecula, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bacon’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carrie Bacon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.