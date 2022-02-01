Overview of Dr. Carrie Ball, MD

Dr. Carrie Ball, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They completed their residency with Ochsner Medical Center Obgyn



Dr. Ball works at Woman's Health Kingwood in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.