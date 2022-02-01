Dr. Carrie Ball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Ball, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carrie Ball, MD
Dr. Carrie Ball, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They completed their residency with Ochsner Medical Center Obgyn
Dr. Ball's Office Locations
Woman's Health Kingwood1330 Kingwood Dr Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (713) 930-2075Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OBGYN Medical Center Associates7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-4109Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Woman's Health - The Heights4720 Washington Ave Ste A, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (832) 699-2999Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ball is very personable, truly cares about her patients' well-being, so easy to communicate with, she listens carefully and makes it easy to talk about sensitive topics.
About Dr. Carrie Ball, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1902099617
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center Obgyn
