Dr. Carrie Black, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carrie Black, MD

Dr. Carrie Black, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ben Gurion U and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Black works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Gold River, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Black's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    2200 Sunrise Blvd Ste 250, Gold River, CA 95670 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkly Skin Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Western Health Advantage
    • York Risk Services

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Dr. Black delivers what I would call miraculous results. She is very thorough in her surgery consultation regarding outcomes, potential problems and expectations. I can’t imagine having a better doctor. She is kind and positive and truly delivers amazing results!
    — Sep 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1568661288
    Education & Certifications

    • Marshfield Clinic Department Of Surgery|Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University Of Minnesota
    • MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
    • Ben Gurion U
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

