Overview of Dr. Carrie Bush, MD

Dr. Carrie Bush, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Bush works at CAMC Adult & Pediatric ENT in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.