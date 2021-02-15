See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Carrie Champine, DO

Gynecology
4.8 (64)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carrie Champine, DO

Dr. Carrie Champine, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Champine works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Champine's Office Locations

    Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
Breech Position
C-Section
Cervical Polyps
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colposcopy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Endometriosis
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mammography
Maternal Anemia
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Migraine
Miscarriages
Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Phenylketonuria Screening
Placenta Previa
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginosis Screening
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Breast Pain
Cervical Cancer
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Colporrhaphy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometrial Ablation
Endometrial Biopsy
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
Hirsutism
Hypertension
Hysterectomy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysterosalpingography
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
Irregular Periods
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Menopause
Oophorectomy
Pelvic Pain
Postpartum Depression
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy
Puncture Aspiration
Rectovaginal Fistula
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Tubal Ligation
Ultrasound
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Discharge
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Vulvar Cancer
Vulvectomy
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 15, 2021
    Dr. Champine is a very caring and sweet person! I’ve been seeing her for 3-4 years for hot flashes, and pap smears. I highly recommend her! She had helped me tremendously! ??
    Lynn Angstadt — Feb 15, 2021
    About Dr. Carrie Champine, DO

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1922214527
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
    • Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

