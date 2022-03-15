Overview of Dr. Carrie Drazba, MD

Dr. Carrie Drazba, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Drazba works at Rush Pediatric Primary Care Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.