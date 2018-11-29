See All Hematologists in Warren, MI
Dr. Carrie Dul, MD

Hematology
4.2 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carrie Dul, MD

Dr. Carrie Dul, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Warren, MI. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.

Dr. Dul works at Great Lakes Cancer Management Specialists in Warren, MI with other offices in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI and Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dul's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital
    11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 576-1615
  2. 2
    Hematology-oncology Associates East
    19229 Mack Ave Ste 24, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 647-3000
  3. 3
    St. John Hospital and Medical Center
    22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 884-5522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neutropenia
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Neutropenia
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Nov 29, 2018
    I would not be here to leave a review if it were not for 2 very special doctors, Dr. Dul and Dr. M. Hernandez. Dr Dul has taken care of me since 2007. She, like my family dr always have kept me informed and part of the process. I never feel rushed or not listened to.
    Kelly in Warren, MI — Nov 29, 2018
    About Dr. Carrie Dul, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003820648
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carrie Dul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dul has seen patients for Neutropenia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

