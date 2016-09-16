Overview

Dr. Carrie Ellis-Colandro, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ellis-Colandro works at Strawberry Plains Pike Fam Prac in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.