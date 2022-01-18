Overview

Dr. Carrie Fields, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences-College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Fields works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.