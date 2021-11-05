Dr. Carrie Folse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Folse, MD
Overview
Dr. Carrie Folse, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Folse works at
Locations
Southview Medical Group, P.C.833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 401, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-0960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gaastroenterology Associates South2700 10th Ave S Ste 406, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-0960
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Folse is known to be one of the best. I chose her for my procedure and I am glad that I did. She and the staff at the GI Lab at St. Vincent's (Ascension Birmingham) was excellent. They were fast, caring and kind. Dr. Folse get's five stars in my book.
About Dr. Carrie Folse, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Folse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Folse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Folse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Folse works at
Dr. Folse has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Folse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Folse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folse.
