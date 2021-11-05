Overview

Dr. Carrie Folse, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Folse works at Southview Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.