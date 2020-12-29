Overview of Dr. Carrie Frame, DPM

Dr. Carrie Frame, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Frame works at West Virginia OrthoNeuro in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.