Dr. Carrie Happ-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Happ-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Happ-Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Carrie Happ-Smith, MD
Dr. Carrie Happ-Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mentor, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Happ-Smith's Office Locations
- 1 8140 Norton Pkwy Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 255-1115
-
2
Ophthalmic Physicians, Inc.9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 255-1115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Happ-Smith?
Excellent ophthalmologist. She is very thorough. I would highly recommended her. Very caring and excellent bedside manner. OPI
About Dr. Carrie Happ-Smith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1124306485
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Happ-Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Happ-Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Happ-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Happ-Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Happ-Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Happ-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Happ-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.