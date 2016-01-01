Dr. Carrie Herbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Herbert, MD
Overview of Dr. Carrie Herbert, MD
Dr. Carrie Herbert, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia, Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Herbert's Office Locations
Medical City Children's Cardiology Specialists7777 Forest Ln Ste A337, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 777-5725Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Carrie Herbert, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1194992594
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center - Dallas, TX
- Medical College of Georgia, Georgia Regents University
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
