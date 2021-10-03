Overview of Dr. Carrie Hersh, DO

Dr. Carrie Hersh, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Hersh works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health & Wellness Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.