Dr. Carrie Hersh, DO
Overview of Dr. Carrie Hersh, DO
Dr. Carrie Hersh, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Hersh works at
Dr. Hersh's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health888 W Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 483-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hersh is great I never felt rushed and she seemed to listen to all of my concerns. I have finally received a diagnosis after years of being told it is all in my head (since 2007). I haven’t seen her much lately ask I have been working more with Erin (nurse practitioner) but she is great also.
About Dr. Carrie Hersh, DO
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1942443072
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
