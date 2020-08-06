Dr. Carrie Hess, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Hess, DPM
Overview of Dr. Carrie Hess, DPM
Dr. Carrie Hess, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Hess works at
Dr. Hess' Office Locations
Glenn E Nelson Dpm LLC2308 N ROSEMONT BLVD, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 886-1176
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hess is top notch. We have needed her expertise on several occasions over the years.
About Dr. Carrie Hess, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1396915377
Education & Certifications
- Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Iowa State U-USAEC
Dr. Hess has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.