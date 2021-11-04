See All Plastic Surgeons in Owings Mills, MD
Dr. Carrie Houssock, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Carrie Houssock, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Owings Mills, MD
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carrie Houssock, MD

Dr. Carrie Houssock, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Houssock works at JEV Plastic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics in Owings Mills, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
3.7 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
4.1 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Houssock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    JEV Plastic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics
    4 Park Center Ct Ste 100, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 484-8860
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Houssock?

    Nov 04, 2021
    Dr. Houssock and her team have been helping me with my hair loss issues. I truly believe Dr. Vogel made a great choice in Dr. Houssock coming into his practice. She is very patient, takes all the time you need for any questions you may have. I would highly recommend anyone dealing with this issue to seek her advice and treatments.
    — Nov 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carrie Houssock, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carrie Houssock, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Houssock to family and friends

    Dr. Houssock's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Houssock

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carrie Houssock, MD.

    About Dr. Carrie Houssock, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700047115
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carrie Houssock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houssock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houssock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Houssock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Houssock works at JEV Plastic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics in Owings Mills, MD. View the full address on Dr. Houssock’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Houssock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houssock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houssock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houssock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carrie Houssock, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.