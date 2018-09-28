Dr. Carrie Jaworski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaworski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Jaworski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carrie Jaworski, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Jaworski works at
Locations
-
1
Patrick Birmingham, M.D.680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 924, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-6848MondayClosedTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
NorthShore University HealthSystem1630 Old Deerfield Rd Ste 106, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 503-1400
-
3
NorthShore University HealthSystem2400 Chestnut Ave Ste A, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (312) 664-6848
-
4
Noi Northshore Orthopaedics - Glenbrook Ambulatory Care Center2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3100, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 866-7846
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaworski?
Dr. Jaworski is an amazing doctor. She is professional, smart, knowledgeable and caring. She explains everything thoroughly and listens to what you have to say. She always makes one feel at ease. Simply put, she’s the best!!
About Dr. Carrie Jaworski, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1982757993
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mac Neal Mem Hospital
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaworski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaworski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaworski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaworski works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaworski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaworski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaworski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaworski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.