Dr. Carrie Jaworski, MD

Sports Medicine
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carrie Jaworski, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Jaworski works at Patrick Birmingham, M.D. in Chicago, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL and Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Patrick Birmingham, M.D.
    680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 924, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 664-6848
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    1630 Old Deerfield Rd Ste 106, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 503-1400
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    2400 Chestnut Ave Ste A, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 664-6848
    Noi Northshore Orthopaedics - Glenbrook Ambulatory Care Center
    2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3100, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 866-7846

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Concussion
Sports Injuries
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Concussion
Sports Injuries

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Carrie Jaworski, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982757993
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kaiser Permanente
    Residency
    • Mac Neal Mem Hospital
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carrie Jaworski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaworski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaworski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaworski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaworski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaworski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaworski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaworski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

