Overview of Dr. Carrie Jenner, MD

Dr. Carrie Jenner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in University Place, WA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Jenner works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.