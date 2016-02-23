Dr. Carrie Lakin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Lakin, DPM
Overview of Dr. Carrie Lakin, DPM
Dr. Carrie Lakin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Lakin's Office Locations
Kurusu Shozo MD Office1313 Quarrier St Ste B, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 347-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a SAINT! My daughter was having a problem with her big toe. We were referred to a different podiatrist. Thing progressively got worse over the next two months. She ended up with an infection to the bone due to an ingrown toe nail. She was hospitalized because of inadequate care. We found a Dr. Lakin when she started to have the same problem. Dr. Lakin identified the problem and has performed surgery to correct it. My daughter is back to being a normal, happy 10 year old.
About Dr. Carrie Lakin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Lakin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakin speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakin.
