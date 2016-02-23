Overview of Dr. Carrie Lakin, DPM

Dr. Carrie Lakin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Lakin works at Kurusu Shozo MD Office in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.