See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Carrie Leff, DO

Internal Medicine
3.8 (54)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Carrie Leff, DO

Dr. Carrie Leff, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They completed their residency with Wm Beaumont Hospital

Dr. Leff works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Twp in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Leff's Office Locations

    Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Township
    1961 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Tobacco Use Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carrie Leff, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902819295
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wm Beaumont Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

