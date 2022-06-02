Overview of Dr. Carrie Lehr, MD

Dr. Carrie Lehr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, St. Joseph Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Lehr works at University Kansas Hospital in Overland Park, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.