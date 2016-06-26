Dr. Carrie Marquette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marquette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Marquette, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carrie Marquette, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.
EJ Hematology-Oncology4204 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 883-2968
Northshore Oncology Associates1120 Robert Blvd Ste 330, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 641-1963
Northshore Oncology Associates1203 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 892-9090
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Lakeview Regional Medical Center
Ochsner Medical Center
Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Slidell Memorial Hospital
Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aetna
Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
CHAMPVA
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
Coventry Health Care
Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
First Health
Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
Humana
Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
Medicare
MultiPlan
Tricare
UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
??SHE SAVED MY LIFE & I'M FOREVER GRATEFUL FOR THIS!!?? When the ER discovered I was severely anemic & in complete kidney failure with only 24 hours to live, Dr. Marquette was assigned as my doctor. She worked diligently at finding the diagnosis (a rare auto-immune disorder) & began immediate treatment thereafter (IV meds, dialysis, plasma exchange & blood transfusions).
Hematology
16 years of experience
English
1962605055
Education & Certifications
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Univ of WI Med Sch
University of Wisconsin / Madison
Dr. Marquette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marquette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marquette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Marquette works at
Dr. Marquette has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marquette on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marquette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marquette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marquette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marquette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.