Overview of Dr. Carrie Marquette, MD

Dr. Carrie Marquette, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Marquette works at EAST JEFFERSON GENERAL HOSP. in Metairie, LA with other offices in Slidell, LA and Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.