Dr. Carrie Marquette, MD

Hematology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carrie Marquette, MD

Dr. Carrie Marquette, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Marquette works at EAST JEFFERSON GENERAL HOSP. in Metairie, LA with other offices in Slidell, LA and Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Dr. Marquette's Office Locations

  1. 1
    EJ Hematology-Oncology
    4204 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 883-2968
  2. 2
    Northshore Oncology Associates
    1120 Robert Blvd Ste 330, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 641-1963
  3. 3
    Northshore Oncology Associates
    1203 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 892-9090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital
  • Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 26, 2016
    ??SHE SAVED MY LIFE & I'M FOREVER GRATEFUL FOR THIS!!?? When the ER discovered I was severely anemic & in complete kidney failure with only 24 hours to live, Dr. Marquette was assigned as my doctor. She worked diligently at finding the diagnosis (a rare auto-immune disorder) & began immediate treatment thereafter (IV meds, dialysis, plasma exchange & blood transfusions).
    Ashley T. in Bush, LA — Jun 26, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Carrie Marquette, MD
    About Dr. Carrie Marquette, MD

    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962605055
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Residency
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Internship
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
