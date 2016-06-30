Overview of Dr. Carrie Morris, MD

Dr. Carrie Morris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Univ Hlth Scis Ctr and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Morris works at Obstetrics & Gynecology of North Texas, LLP in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.