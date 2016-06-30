Dr. Carrie Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Morris, MD
Overview of Dr. Carrie Morris, MD
Dr. Carrie Morris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Univ Hlth Scis Ctr and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology of North Texas, LLP1600 W College St Ste 540, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-5863Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is excellent. Always cool don't make us upset. Pays attention all time.
About Dr. Carrie Morris, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1255534335
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Texas Tech Univ Hlth Scis Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morris speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.