Dr. Carrie Morris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carrie Morris, MD
Dr. Carrie Morris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
KE Eye Centers of Texas350 E Interstate 20, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 784-0222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southeastern Oculofacial Surgical Specialists1010 E 3rd St Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 637-3757
1825 E Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092
Directions
(817) 784-0222
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center for Aesthetic Surgery75 Main St Ste 150, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (972) 922-3016
Baylor All Saints Professional Building1250 8th Ave Ste 205, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (972) 922-3016
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Heb
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premier Group Insurance
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor! Time well spent and I highly recommend. Dr Morris has the best technology and the experience. She is honest, compassionate, professional, I am very happy!
About Dr. Carrie Morris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, French
- 1437294063
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Duke University Med Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.