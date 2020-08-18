Dr. Carrie Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Palmer, MD
Overview of Dr. Carrie Palmer, MD
Dr. Carrie Palmer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They completed their fellowship with Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer's Office Locations
The Eye Institute1995 W Nasa Blvd Ste 200, Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 722-4443
Fier Eye Care & Surgery Ctr1441 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (954) 776-6880
The Eye Institute for Medicine & Surgery-Rockledge150 South Woods Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 722-4443
Palm Bay Office5055 Babcock St NE Ste 6, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 722-4443
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent; I had cataract surgery and she did a fabulous job.
About Dr. Carrie Palmer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1144484106
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Sound Shore Medical Center Of Westschester
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Keratitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palmer speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.