Dr. Carrie Peltz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carrie Peltz, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond1000 Boulders Pkwy Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 430-4896Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carrie Peltz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1265691109
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peltz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peltz has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
