Overview of Dr. Carrie Richardson, MD
Dr. Carrie Richardson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
Univ. Rheumatologists1611 W Harrison St Ste 510, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2800
Rush Univ. Medical Center1620 W Harrison St # 708, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The level of care that Dr. Carry Richardson provides truly cannot be measured on a five star rating. Five stars do not suffice. I am extremely blessed to have found Dr. Richardson 3 years ago! There is no exaggeration when I say that she is a life saver and I am eternally grateful for her commitment to her craft. Dr. Richardson is a brilliant physician and takes great pride as a doctor. She is highly knowledgeable, dedicated and her bedside manner mirrors her level of commitment and care. Her nurses and staff are equally as dedicated and exceptional. There are no words to adequately describe how phenomenal Dr. Carrie Richardson has been with my care. Her compassion and kindness have been paramount! She is truly one of a kind! Thank you for all that you have done and continue to do!
About Dr. Carrie Richardson, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1477817021
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.