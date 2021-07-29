Dr. Carrie Minnelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minnelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Minnelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carrie Minnelli, MD
Dr. Carrie Minnelli, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine - Macon, GA and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Minnelli works at
Dr. Minnelli's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates Medical Group1100 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste 211, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 323-1155
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minnelli?
Very pleasent Dr.
About Dr. Carrie Minnelli, MD
- Nephrology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1518299411
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA
- Loma Linda Univ. Medical Ctr. - Internal Medicine
- Mercer University School of Medicine - Macon, GA
- Presbyterian College, Clinton Sc
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minnelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minnelli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minnelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minnelli works at
Dr. Minnelli has seen patients for Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minnelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Minnelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minnelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minnelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minnelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.