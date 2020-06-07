Overview of Dr. Carrie Sloan, MD

Dr. Carrie Sloan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Sloan works at Lone Peak OB/GYN in Draper, UT. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.