Dr. Carrie Sloan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carrie Sloan, MD
Dr. Carrie Sloan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Sloan's Office Locations
Lone Peak OB/GYN96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 202 Bldg 3, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 254-5865
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly personal staff. Very profession. Helpful and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Carrie Sloan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1124034012
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital - Rochester, New York
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloan has seen patients for C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Miscarriages, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.