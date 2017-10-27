Dr. Carrie Stallings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stallings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Stallings, MD
Overview of Dr. Carrie Stallings, MD
Dr. Carrie Stallings, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Breast Care Specialists975 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-8086
- Northside Hospital
Dr. Stallings performed a lumpectomy on me. I was adamant that she get everything on the first surgery and she did. The scar is minimal and the results great. She is good at explaining all possible options and presenting all sides and possibilities. I would definitely go back to her if there was a recurrence. I've read negatives about the BCS office in general but have had no problems getting in and out for appointments.
- Emory University
