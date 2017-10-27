See All General Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Carrie Stallings, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (8)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carrie Stallings, MD

Dr. Carrie Stallings, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Stallings works at Breast Care Specialists in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stallings' Office Locations

    Breast Care Specialists
    975 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-8086

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Lump
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    larud in Marietta — Oct 27, 2017
    
    
    
    About Dr. Carrie Stallings, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649456328
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carrie Stallings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stallings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stallings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stallings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stallings works at Breast Care Specialists in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Stallings’s profile.

    Dr. Stallings has seen patients for Breast Lump, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stallings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stallings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stallings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stallings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stallings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

