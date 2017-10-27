Overview of Dr. Carrie Stallings, MD

Dr. Carrie Stallings, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Stallings works at Breast Care Specialists in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.