Dr. Carrie Swigart, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Swigart works at Yale Physicians Building in New Haven, CT with other offices in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.