Carrie Waters has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carrie Waters, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carrie Waters, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC.
Locations
Wilmington Health Internal Medicine1124 Gallery Park Ln, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 341-3336Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Carrie Waters is the best health care provider I have ever had. She is thorough, caring, and includes me in decisions about my health care. She takes my whole health into account and makes sure I am well-informed. She also informs me about affordable health care and systems I can use to access financial assistance for my care. She is truly a blessing!
About Carrie Waters, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285789610
Carrie Waters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carrie Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Carrie Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Waters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Waters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Waters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.