Dr. Carrie Yiakis, MD
Dr. Carrie Yiakis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Sutter Health2725 Capitol Ave Dept 304, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 262-9414
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very experienced. Very knowledgeable. Very attentive. Answers and explains in detail my questions and concerns. Love her! She’s the best.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1467552448
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Dr. Yiakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yiakis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yiakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yiakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yiakis.
