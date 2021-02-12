Overview of Dr. Carrie Yuen, MD

Dr. Carrie Yuen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital and Great Plains Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yuen works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.