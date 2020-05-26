Overview of Dr. Carroll Medeiros, MD

Dr. Carroll Medeiros, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Medeiros works at Womens Care Incorporated in Providence, RI with other offices in Pawtucket, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.