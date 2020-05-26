Dr. Carroll Medeiros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medeiros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carroll Medeiros, MD
Overview of Dr. Carroll Medeiros, MD
Dr. Carroll Medeiros, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Medeiros works at
Dr. Medeiros' Office Locations
-
1
Women's Care Inc18 Imperial Pl Unit 2D, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 727-4800
-
2
Vascular Lab Incthe333 School St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 724-0600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Medeiros?
Dr Medeiros is the best! She delivered two of my three children and was my OB for all three. She guided me through a challenging first pregnancy with care and answered all of my questions. I looked forward to seeing her for all of my appointments and I highly recommend her !
About Dr. Carroll Medeiros, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1083633242
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medeiros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medeiros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medeiros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medeiros works at
Dr. Medeiros has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medeiros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Medeiros speaks French and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Medeiros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medeiros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medeiros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medeiros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.