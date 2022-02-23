Dr. Carroll Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carroll Patterson, MD
Dr. Carroll Patterson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
C D Patterson, MD115 Blue Jay Dr Ste 202, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 792-3220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After decades of struggling, Dr. Patterson was able to give me the proper diagnosis. He's helped me understand my diagnosis doesn't define me. He's always caring and respectful. He's made it clear he is available to me if i need him. He's given me hope that I won't always be in pain. After 44 years I have hope! I would recommend him to my dearest loved ones.
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1255347431
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
