Overview

Dr. Carroll Pinner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Peak, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newberry County Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.



Dr. Pinner works at Pinner Clinic in Peak, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.