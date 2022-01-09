Overview of Dr. Carroll Starling, MD

Dr. Carroll Starling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School Medicine and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Starling works at C. Curt Starling, MD in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.