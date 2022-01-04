Overview

Dr. Carryl Oei, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg.



Dr. Oei works at CareNow - Keller Pkwy & Main in Keller, TX with other offices in Irving, TX and Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.