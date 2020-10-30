Overview of Dr. Carson Agee, MD

Dr. Carson Agee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Agee works at SSM Health Medical Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.