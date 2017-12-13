Dr. Carson Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carson Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Carson Liu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Monica1301 20th St Ste 440, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 208-0474
-
2
SkyLex Health12791 Newport Ave Ste 202, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (310) 208-0474
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
Excellent doctor who is friendly and kind. He has been performing surgery for decades. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Carson Liu, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1982628830
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.