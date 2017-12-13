Overview

Dr. Carson Liu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Liu works at SkyLex Health in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.