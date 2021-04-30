See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Thomasville, NC
Dr. Carson Sanders, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Dr. Carson Sanders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thomasville, NC. 

Dr. Sanders works at Novant Health Pain Management - Thomasville in Thomasville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pain Management - Thomasville
    211 Old Lexington Rd, Thomasville, NC 27360 (336) 619-8667

Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Bursitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Gout
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Constipation
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Hip Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Lipomas
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pelvic Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Crohn's Disease
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Scapular Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Stabilizations
Spinal Stenosis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Ulcerative Colitis
Wrist Fracture
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 30, 2021
    I have 2 bad knees and hate my limited mobility. Dr. S and his staff have made me feel confident that it can be fixed. They explored all my options with me and let me make my own choice.
    Elizabeth Gebhardt — Apr 30, 2021
    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1699035378
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • Beaufort Memorial Hospital
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

