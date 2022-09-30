Dr. Carson Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carson Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carson Williams, MD
Dr. Carson Williams, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University - Shreveport|Louisiana State University-Shreveport Health Sciences Center
Dr. Williams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
-
1
Head & Neck Surgery Overland Park Kansas5370 College Blvd Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 365-3666Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
preparation for surgery, surgery procedure and post operation visits were very professional, methodical and thorough. Takes time to explain his decisions and why he is taking the steps he proposes. I always feel he is focused on our conversation and me as a patient.
About Dr. Carson Williams, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1477998284
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University - Shreveport|Louisiana State University-Shreveport Health Sciences Center
- Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences|State University of New York - Buffalo
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Deformities of Auricle or Pinna, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.