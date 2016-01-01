Overview

Dr. Carsten Schroeder, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Johannes-Gutenberg-Universitaet Mainz, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Schroeder works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.