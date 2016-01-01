See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Carsten Zieger, MD

Emergency Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carsten Zieger, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Marian Regional Medical Center and Pali Momi Medical Center.

Dr. Zieger works at Dignity Health Urgent Care - Central Coast in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Marian Regional Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Urgent Care - Central Coast
    2271 S Depot St # C, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 922-0561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Pali Momi Medical Center

Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Ankle Disorders
Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Ankle Disorders

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Carsten Zieger, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215971312
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carsten Zieger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zieger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zieger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zieger works at Dignity Health Urgent Care - Central Coast in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zieger’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zieger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zieger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

