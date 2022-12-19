Overview

Dr. Carter Aune, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sussex, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital.



Dr. Aune works at Sussex Health Center in Sussex, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.